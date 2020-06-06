BRYAN — A statewide Silver Alert was issued at 6:32 a.m. on Friday for the disappearance of Ace Shaffer, 7, and Cruz Shaffer, 5, of Bryan. They have since been located.
Ace and Cruz were believed to be in the company of their father, James Shaffer. The trio had been seen in a black 2003-05 Chevrolet Suburban with a possible Indiana license plate of D349RX.
The Michigan State Police relayed that the boys were located in good health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.