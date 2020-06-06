BRYAN — A statewide Silver Alert was issued at 6:32 a.m. on Friday for the disappearance of Ace Shaffer, 7, and Cruz Shaffer, 5, of Bryan. They have since been located.

Ace and Cruz were believed to be in the company of their father, James Shaffer. The trio had been seen in a black 2003-05 Chevrolet Suburban with a possible Indiana license plate of D349RX.

The Michigan State Police relayed that the boys were located in good health.

