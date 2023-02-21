NAPOLEON — A Henry County commissioner has decided to retire and step down early in his term.
Jeff Mires, elected to a four-year term in November, provided The Crescent-News Tuesday with a copy of a letter he sent to the Henry County Republican Party Central Committee explaining his decision. His last day will be April 8.
Mires noted that he will be getting married next month — his fiance is Gwen Grisier — and will be moving out of Henry County.
"This was a very difficult decision for me to make as I have truly enjoyed my time as commissioner," Mires stated. "... For over 34 years, I have served the public in some capacity, either as a civilian employee, or as an elected official, at the federal, state, city and county levels. The time is right to add 'retired' to my resume."
Too, he wrote that he is "forever grateful to the members of the Henry County Republican Party Central Committee and to the voters of Henry County for their support over the years."
To that Mires added during an interview, is his appreciation for Henry County's other two commissioners, Glenn Miller and Bob Hastedt, calling them "great mentors." They showed Mires the ropes of county government when he was first appointed commissioner by the central committee in early 2020.
A former Napoleon City Council member before that, Mires was appointed to fill the position vacated by Tom Von Deylen as commissioner when he stepped down in February 2020. Mires then won an unopposed election last year for a full four-year term that began in January.
His departure will leave the Henry County Republican Party Central Committee with the responsibility of naming his replacement. Whoever is chosen would then have to run in a future election for the remainder of Mires' term, which expires at the end of 2026.
Although Mires will no longer live in Henry County, he told The Crescent-News he will be maintaining some of his volunteer service. This includes the Napoleon Lions Club, the annual Symphony of Trees fundraiser and the Lutheran Ministries of Mercy.
