NAPOLEON — Henry County’s new county commissioner was sworn in Thursday morning.
And Napoleon Council is searching for a new member in the aftermath.
Republican Jeff Mires of Napoleon — a former city councilman — was sworn in by Henry County Common Pleas Judge John Collier in the third-floor courtroom with his wife, Julie, by his side. Shortly thereafter, Mires attended his first meeting at the commissioners’ offices in Napoleon.
He takes the place of Tom VonDeylen, who stepped down last month. VonDeylen had been elected to a fourth, four-year term in November 2018, but decided to retire this year.
Mires was selected by Henry County Republicans from among three candidates during a meeting on Feb. 19.
He thanked a number of different people involved in his appointment, including VonDeylen, his family, other county commissioners and local officials.
“I’m very excited to go to the work for the 28,000 residents of Henry County,” he said during a brief interview. “It will be a big adjustment, but I’m looking forward to it, to the challenge, and just so grateful for the opportunity that I’ve been given here today.”
Mires will serve at least through the end of the year as the seat will be on the ballot this fall for a two-year unexpired term, beginning in January 2021. It will then be on the ballot again in November 2022 for a full, four-year term in the 2022 election cycle.
The other two county commissioner seats are held by Republicans Glenn Miller and Bob Hastedt, and are on the ballot this year for new four-year terms beginning in January 2021.
Miller is facing a challenge in the March 17 Republican Party primary from Teresa Bilow, while Hastedt is unopposed.
Mires’ appointment leaves the Henry County Republican Party’s central committee with a search for a replacement.
Interested Republicans must live within Napoleon, and can submit their resumes to party secretary Phil Parsons at 10631 County Road M, Napoleon 43545. They also can be emailed to Parsons at mpparsons@centurylink.net.
The central committee’s six Napoleon members — each representing one of the town’s precincts — will meet on March 26 to choose Mires’ successor. The deadline for applying is March 20.
Mires will be part of the selection process as a holder of one of the central committee’s Napoleon seats.
“I have heard of a couple of people that might be interested,” he said, “so we’re hopeful that we’ll get some good candidates.”
