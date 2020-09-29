An unexpired term for one Henry County commissioner seat has produced a contested election for the position’s remaining two years.
The candidates are the appointed incumbent — Republican Jeff Mires of Napoleon — and Democrat Leonard Beck Jr. of rural McClure.
Mires was appointed to the commissioner seat in February by the Henry County Republican Party after fellow GOP member Tom VonDeylen retired early. At the time, Mires had just begun a four-year term on Napoleon City Council, to which he was elected in November 2019 after having been appointed to council in June 2016.
Both commissioner candidates are retired.
Mires had been with the U.S. Secret Service’s uniformed division, while Beck worked for the Lucas County Adult Probation Department. Too, Beck is a U.S. Army veteran, having served as a military police officer.
Like Mires, Beck’s venture into politics is recent. Two years ago he was elected to a Henry County Democratic Party Central Committee seat, which he retains.
The winner on Nov. 3 will win the remaining two years of the position’s term. An election for the seat’s full four-year term will take place in 2022.
Henry County’s other commissioner seats — held by Republicans Glenn Miller and Bob Hastedt — also are on the ballot, but the two incumbents are unopposed. Each will win new four-year terms beginning in January.
Profiles of each of the candidates in the contested election are below:
Leonard Beck Jr.
Age: 58
Address: 4-633 Road K, McClure
Education: 1980 graduate, Gordon Technical High School, Chicago; 1989 graduate, Northeastern Illinois University; attended Defiance College graduate studies
Family: wife, Marian; son, Leonard IV
Occupation: retired unit manager/probation officer
Previous political offices: Henry County Democratic Party Central Committee member since 2018
Reason for seeking office: “I hope to help add a compassionate ‘Democratic’ voice to the county commissioners office by focusing on veterans issues, increased law enforcement funding and mental health services. I also wish to provide the traditional values of citizenship by ‘doing your share’ through volunteerism of my prior experiences and expertise.”
Top goals: “I would advocate for enhanced funding and programming directed toward veterans services, county law enforcement and mental health agencies. An examination of possible funding means should be conducted, and available options discussed to determine priorities.”
Jeff Mires
Age: 60
Address: 13 Lakeview Drive, Napoleon
Education: 1978 graduate, Napoleon High School/Four County Career Center
Family: wife, Julie; daughters, Cecilia, Emma and Madelyn; stepsons, Joshua and Jacob
Occupation: retired lieutenant U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division
Previous political offices: Napoleon City Council, 2016-20; Henry County commissioner since February
Reason for seeking office: “I truly enjoy public service. I have worked in public service for 32 years at the federal, state, city and now the county level. Public service is my way of giving back to my community and to Henry County. I want to make Henry County a better place to live, work and raise a family.”
Top goals: “Increased safety and security of Henry County residents.
“Improved and increased services for our senior citizens.
“Manage efficient spending of county taxpayer monies. I will continue to work with the other two commissioners and all elected county officials to meet these goals.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.