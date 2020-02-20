NAPOLEON — Henry County’s Republican Party has selected Jeff Mires to fill a newly vacant county commissioner seat.
Mires, 60, a Napoleon City Council member, was chosen from among three candidates Thursday night during a meeting of the party’s central committee in the Heller Community Room at Henry County Hospital.
He will take the place of Tom VonDeylen who stepped down earlier this month. VonDeylen had been elected to a fourth, four-year term in November 2018, but decided to retire this year.
The other two candidates that applied for the seat were Duff Parker, who did not attend Thursday’s meeting, and Jeff Brubaker, Hamler’s mayor.
Brubaker and Mires each made a few comments before being asked a series of questions by committee members. They were interviewed separately before the committee held an executive session and announced its choice.
Mires thanked Brubaker for attending Thursday’s meeting, and Brubaker acknowledged Mires as a good choice, telling him after the vote was announced that “when you put your name in (as a candidate) I was almost going to draw mine out.”
“Thank you everyone for your support,” Mires told the committee. “I’m very appreciative.”
Mires will fill the position until at least the end of the year, as a special election will be held in November to give voters the opportunity to chose a replacement for the unexpired term’s remaining two years.
Born and raised in Henry County, Mires is a former U.S. Secret Service agent who lived in Maryland for more than two decades before returning.
In answering a question during Thursday’s interview process why people should live or work in Henry County, he said his family is “living proof” of the reason.
“We’re just living proof that it is a good place to raise a family — come here, try it and you’ll like it,” he said. “I moved away and came back, and the reason I came back was for family. “It’s just a nice family atmosphere that we have here in the county.”
Besides the aforementioned question, committee members also asked Mires and Brubaker to expound on a variety of other topics. These concerned such things as relationships with other county officials, their views on the top issues, the biggest challenges they’ve faced and county spending priorities.
Mires said he’s “probably one of the easiest people to get along with,” and is “fair and honest with people.” He told the committee he loves politics and looks forward to running in November.
As far as spending priorities, he’d like to see a focus on workforce development and see “some sort of plan to draw people in.” However, he cautioned against growth that is “too fast.”
Acknowledging the importance of agriculture in Henry County, he said “it’s huge. I would work closely with farmers.”
Democrats will not have an opportunity to field a candidate for the unexpired commissioner term in November — as the filing deadline for partisan candidates passed in December — but Independents and write-ins will have until March 16 and Aug. 24, respectively, to become qualified for the November ballot.
While the vacant seat will be on the ballot this fall for a two-year unexpired term, it will be up for a full, four-year term in the 2022 election cycle.
The other two commissioner positions will be on the ballot this November for four-year terms.
Those seats are now held by Glenn Miller, who is opposed by Teresa Bilow of Deshler in the March 17 GOP primary, and Bob Hastedt of Hamler, who is unopposed in the Republican primary. No Democrats have filed for those positions.
