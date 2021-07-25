Local authorities responded to a CSX train derailment near Defiance Sunday morning that caused the spill of more than 200 gallons of diesel fuel, but resulted in no injuries or major damage.
The incident occurred around 11 a.m. in Richland Township, just east of Spruce Street's eastern terminus.
The derailment involved a tanker-like cargo car and an engine, according to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel.
The engine, which was filled with 500 gallons of diesel fuel, began leaking after it slipped off the track, spilling some of the load onto the ground, he indicated.
As a result, South Richland Township Fire Department, Defiance County EMA and Defiance County's hazmat team were called. Ohio EPA was notified as well.
Richland Township Assistant Chief Paul Seibert noted that 230 gallons of fuel leaked into a ditch next to the railroad, leaving a sheen on the water there. Absorbent booms were used to remove and contain the material, he explained.
The engine and tanker car — believed to be empty — both slipped off the track, but neither one tipped over. Seibert said a switch issue is being blamed for the mishap, however, the train was running at a very low speed — perhaps four miles per hour — at the time.
CSX Railroad was still on the scene around 2:30 p.m. Sunday when the engine and tanker car were sitting by themselves on the track. A separate train on an adjacent track traveled by them as train traffic continued.
South Richland Township was assisted by Jewell Fire and Rescue, Highland Township Fire Department, the Defiance County Sheriff's Office and CSX.
