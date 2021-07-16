One individual had suspected minor injuries in an accident Friday afternoon in Defiance. At approximately 2 p.m., West Second Street was shut down briefly Friday as the accident blocked the roadway. The two vehicles pictured here collided at Wayne Avenue and Second Street, just across from the Defiance Post Office.
