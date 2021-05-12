kingsbury park photo
Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

The past weekend's rainfall caused a rise in local rivers that produced minor flooding throughout the area in the usual spots, including Defiance's Kingsbury Park. Here, water crosses the access drive for the Kingsbury sewer lift station (in the background) Tuesday afternoon. The flood pole and sign that sits in water in this photo marks the heights of the city's worst floods.

