The past weekend's rainfall caused a rise in local rivers that produced minor flooding throughout the area in the usual spots, including Defiance's Kingsbury Park. Here, water crosses the access drive for the Kingsbury sewer lift station (in the background) Tuesday afternoon. The flood pole and sign that sits in water in this photo marks the heights of the city's worst floods.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.