The Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance, will be the venue for the Minneapolis Guitar Quartet on April 24 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for this Sunday at the Stroede performance.
Playing music from Bach to Piazzolla to Prince, the foursome made up of Joseph Hadedorn, Maja Radovanlija, Ben Kunkel and Wade Oden, has toured the U.S. and Mexico with recent tours in China, Serbia, Montenegro, Germany, Macedonia and Bulgaria.
This concert is sponsored by Moats Enterprises, the family of Keith and Mary Tustison and Defiance College. The concert series is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council (DCCC) which is supported by the Ohio Arts Council.
DCCC will continue to monitor the COVID situation and if guidelines change will update the website, Facebook page and upcoming newsletters.
Tickets for the Sunday at the Stroede performance are $15 and available at the door the day of the performance or can be ordered at 419-784-3401 and www.defiancearts.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.