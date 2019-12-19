NAPOLEON — A contested Republican primary for a Henry County commissioner’s seat, but no ballot issues or tax levies, emerged in Henry County following Wednesday’s filing deadline.
Two of the county’s three commissioner seats are on the ballot next year, and Republican Teresa Bilow of Deshler has filed to run for the seat currently held by Republican incumbent Glenn Miller. Miller, of Napoleon, also filed. The two are seeking a term that commences Jan. 2, 2021.
Republican Robert Hastedt of Hamler filed to keep his seat on the board of commissioners, and is unopposed in March for the term that begins Jan. 3, 2021.
Commissioner Tom Von Deylen was re-elected to his seat last year.
Meanwhile, Lisa Spiess, a Democrat, and Diana Wachtman, a Republican, have filed for the county treasurer’s seat currently held by Calvin Spiess, who did not file.
Other elected officials subject to the filing deadline will have no competition in March. They include Republican incumbents Recorder Brandi Baden, Clerk of Courts Kim Stouffer, Sheriff Michael Bodenbender and Coroner Melinda Fritz, and Democrat incumbents Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers and Engineer Timothy Schumm.
Henry County petitions will be certified today.
