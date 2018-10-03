Defiance resident Richard L. Miller (left) was presented with the Bronze Star Medal for distinguishing himself through meritorious service in connection with military operations against hostile forces in Vietnam. He was awarded the medal in 1970, but his military discharge did not reflect it being issued. The Defiance County Veterans’ Office assisted Miller in correcting his documentation and the U.S. Army sent the medal to him. Here, Chris Newton, president of the Veterans Service Commission, awards the medal to Miller. The veteran also was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with three bronze campaign stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60/device, and the Combat Infantryman Badge. His military specialty was Light Weapons Infantryman. He served with the Company C, first battalion, 52nd Infantry of the Americal Division’s 198th Light Infantry Brigade. He is a 1968 alumnus of Fairview High School. Military members who believe that their DD214 military discharge has errors on it can apply to have the discharge corrected or upgraded. There is no charge for this service. They should visit the veterans’ office in the county in which they live to complete the application.
