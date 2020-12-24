Judith Miller of Cecil was the lucky winner of the drawing for the $1,000 grand prize in The Crescent-News BINGO contest. Miller was one of more than 260 people who turned in their coverall bingo card for the drawing. Here, Lindsay Gonzalez (left) of The Crescent-News and Miller look over her entry.
