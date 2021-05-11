BOWLING GREEN — U.S. 5th District Congressman Bob Latta of Bowling Green has announced that Karley Stant, a student at Miller City-New Cleveland High School, has won the district’s 2021 Congressional Art Competition.
Latta also announced that pieces by Aly Michel of Miller City-New Cleveland High School, Brooke Foster of St. Ursula Academy in Toledo and Maira Hafeez of Notre Dame Academy in Toledo were honorable mentions.
Stant’s winning artwork (“Neon Lights”) will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Tunnel for one year. The three honorable mention pieces will be displayed in each of Latta’s district offices.
Kevin Schroeder, fine arts professor, and Ruth Foote, professor of photography at Owens Community College, adjudicated this year’s competition.
Due to COVID-19 limiting gathering opportunities, Latta made phone calls to the winner and each honorable mention to congratulate them on their achievement.
“It is amazing to see the amount of art submissions this year despite complications COVID-19 provided our high school students,” stated Latta. “We had 74 pieces of art from students at 15 high schools and one home school. Each student submitted creative pieces, and I want to thank every student who participated in this year’s competition.
“Congratulations to Karley for taking the top prize. Her piece, Neon Lights, will be a welcome addition to the halls of the U.S. Capitol.”
