Play scheduled:

Miller City-New Cleveland High School will present “Pistols and Posies” at 7:30 p.m., March 18-19 in the Miller City cafetorium. All tickets are $5 at the door. The play revolves around the life of 1920s Chicago gangster Primo Malvone, his run-ins with rivals and cops and his family's attempts to get him to leave "the business."

