Angie Miller has announced her intention to run for a seat on Defiance City Council as its Ward 2 representative.
A first-time candidate for public office, Miller noted that she is a lifelong resident of Ward 2 and excited about seeking a non-partisan seat on council.
“I was raised in the Latty Street neighborhood,” she explained, “and I enjoyed our quiet streets, nuisance-free homes and the respectful neighbors who resided in the area. If elected, I will be receptive to neighborhood complaints and be responsive to their concerns on what is needed to keep our neighborhoods safe and maintain an inviting appeal for new residents.
“I feel as a councilperson, I will make sure that our Ward 2 neighborhoods receive their fair share in city services for the taxes they pay,” she continued. “I appreciate that this week our city street division resurfaced several of our streets, helping to preserve our infrastructure and promote better travel. This is what our Ward 2 residents appreciate, and I want to be their voice on city council and address their needs.”
She has goals she would like to address.
“If elected, I would like to make sure we maintain and improve the many alleys in our neighborhoods that are traveled daily by our residents,” she stated. “I also feel it is important that we approve a sensible citywide sidewalk plan for safe pedestrian travel. I also want to keep an eye on our city budget and expenditures so our city services will be maintained, and we can continue to provide the level of services that our residents appreciate and expect.
“Last, I feel we need to continue to promote new incentives for downtown businesses in order to create a vibrant environment for growth,” she added.
Miller is a 1989 graduate of Defiance High School, and a SAG-AFTRA Union member since 1993.
