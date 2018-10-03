Paulding County
Milkweed pods:
The Paulding County Soil and Water Conservation District is supporting another statewide milkweed pod collection this year. The collection will take place through Oct. 30. The public is encouraged to collect dried (brown) milkweed pods from established plants and drop them off in the green container on the porch of the Black Swamp Nature Center located at 753 Fairground Drive in Paulding.
People are asked to place the pods in a brown paper bag when dropping them off. The milkweed plant is a source of food for the monarch butterfly.
