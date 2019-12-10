More than two dozen Milford Township residents voiced their opposition to another possible Cooper Farms production facility during Defiance County commissioners Monday meeting.
Residents there are opposed to the company’s tentative plans to build a new hog farm on Hicksville-Edgerton Road, between Ohio 249 and Beerbower Road, and a smaller barn on Ohio 49, north of Hicksville.
According to Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter, who attended Monday’s meeting, the company has made inquires to the county about the possibility of improving Hicksville-Edgerton Road to handle truck traffic. In this case, Cooper might pay to widen the one-mile stretch, he indicated.
But Schlatter said Cooper Farms has not yet made a permit request to the appropriate regulating agency — the Ohio Department of Agriculture.
Cooper, whose primary business is meat production, has two other large ODA-regulated facilities in Defiance County — on Jericho and Farmer-Mark roads in Mark Township.
Residents sought commissioners’ help Monday in opposing Cooper’s plans for Milford Township. They expressed related concerns about water pollution and odor as well as the impact of the operation on the water table, roads and property values.
During a meeting lasting one hour, 20 minutes, commissioners and Schlatter listened attentively and sympathetically to those concerns, but informed residents that they have no regulation authority.
Schlatter explained that ODA will convene public hearings if a permit is requested by Cooper Farms for a new facility. One township resident requested that commissioners advocate for holding the meetings locally, so concerned citizens can attend.
“We want them held in our township, or in our county at least, somewhere local so more people can attend,” she said
“We can request, but generally the state tells us what to do, unfortunately,” responded Commissioner Mick Pocratsky.
Residents expressed distrust about the company’s intentions. Some claimed that Cooper initially indicated that it wanted to use the land for crop farming, but there is now a proposal for a facility.
“Get your foot in the door, we’ll go from there,” said one resident.
No Cooper representative was on hand during Monday’s meeting.
As it stands, Schlatter informed residents that Milford Township and other townships have “default” agricultural zoning, meaning that farming operations do not have to have special permission. He advised residents that their best bet for changing the process and regulations would be through the Ohio Farm Bureau (which could then advocate for change with state legislators), but this process is slow.
He also noted that residents could attempt to speak with Cooper Farms officials, perhaps offering to buy the affected ground — said to total approximately 350 acres by one township resident. According to Schlatter, this was successfully attempted in Williams County some years ago to stop an unrelated cattle operation from building a dairy barn.
“If you can find a way to swap them land or buy them out or change their mind ...,” said Schlatter. “The sooner that you do that the better. It costs them money to file for a permit, so if they’re going to have their minds changed, you’re better off changing their mind the less they have invested in it.”
Resident Jason Dietsch said he had spoken with a representative of Cooper Farms previously, and is hoping to set up a meeting with the company.
“So, what we need to do next as a group is get everybody calling,” he said. “I think the squeaky wheel gets the grease, so we need everybody neighborhood-wise calling. We need you guys’ (commissioners) help. We’ll get ahold of our state representatives. I think the more they hear from everybody the more that’s going to help.”
He presented commissioners with maps of the two possible facility locations, questioning whether Cooper’s proposal squares with its own policies. For example, he read from Cooper’s policy that a large facility should be located “ideally” 2,000 feet from neighbors (wind direction) and 1,500 feet from neighbors non-wind direction, and distributed a map showing residences within those parameters.
In the end, commissioners agreed to help by attempting to contact officials and agencies involved, such as Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance and Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.