PAULDING — Paul J. Miles will present a benefit concert here at 2 p.m. on Sept. 18 for the Nancy Lee Eagleson exhumation fund at Branch Christian Fellowship, 109 N. Main St.
Miles, a former football star for Paulding High School and Bowling Green State University, is an award-winning winger and songwriter who now resides in Switzerland. Specializing mainly in the Blues genre, he has won eight Detroit Music Awards for songwriting and best blues albums, and was Blue Male Vocalist of the Year for the Detroit Black Music Awards.
He was also a semi-finalist in the International Blues Competition in Memphis, Tenn. Recently, he learned that he has a sing up for consideration for this year’s Grammy Awards.
Mile has owned his own music company, Paul J. Miles Music that offers writing, arranging and recording assistance as well a other music services.
On Sept. 18, Miles will present original music, including “Sweet Nancy Goodnight” to benefit the efforts to solve the nuder of Nancy Lee Eagleson, a crime that occurred in Paulding on Nov. 13, 1960.
The concert is open to the public and admission is free with a free-will offering to the Eagleson fund encouraged. Following the concert, Miles will sign autographs and sell recordings of his original music. Donated items also will be raffled to add to the Eagleson proceeds.
The Eagleson family has been seeking justice for Nancy for 61 years. Efforts are currently underway to exhume Nancy’s remains ro dsearch for perpetrator DNA. These efforts have been aided by The Porchlight Project, True Crime Garage and Uncovered.com
Contributions made by concert attendees and contributions to the Nancy Lee Eagleson GoFundMe also assist these proceedings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.