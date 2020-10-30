Efforts to protect and monitor the Michindoh Aquifer in the tri-state area are proceeding quietly.
The aquifer provides drinking water for a number of regional counties in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan, including Defiance, Fulton and Williams locally.
The Ohio Michigan Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OMI) was created last year with representation from those counties, as well as Hillsdale and Lenawee counties in Michigan and Steuben County in Indiana. Its purpose: monitor the Michindoh Aquifer.
The team effort crystallized in recent years when a businessman in the Williams County town of Pioneer proposed selling water from the aquifer to several Toledo suburbs.
Opponents to the plan believed this would place too much stress on the aquifer, which provides drinking water to many northwest Ohio locations, including the city of Bryan. Some banded together to stop the effort.
One response by the OMI was to begin monitoring the aquifer to determine its capacity and recharge rate.
This is now being studied in at least three well locations — the former Tiffin Township school site on Defiance County's Stever Road, as well as two sites in Williams County. The United States Geological Survey is monitoring the wells, according to Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack, an OMI board member.
This was made possible by $500,000 provided by Ohio EPA over two years.
Although the plan to sell water from the aquifer to the Toledo suburbs has not progressed, Mack said the goal is to keep OMI and the aquifer issue current.
"It's still something we as commissioners still feel very strongly about," he said. "We don't want it to just go away."
Williams County Commissioner Brian Davis, a fellow OMI board member, said the organization is planning to hold a meeting next month in Bryan to elect new officers for the upcoming year and receive any updates.
