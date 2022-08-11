WAUSEON — A Morenci, Mich. man has entered a plea here in Fulton County Common Pleas Court to charges related to a traffic death in January.
WAUSEON — A Morenci, Mich. man has entered a plea here in Fulton County Common Pleas Court to charges related to a traffic death in January.
David Foster, 33, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony. The last charge also contains a firearm specification alleging that he possessed a firearm “while committing this offense.”
Judge Jeffrey Robinson ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued Foster’s bond. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea agreement between the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office and Foster’s attorney, Catherine Meehan of North Olmsted (near Cleveland)
The charges stem from a fatal traffic crash on Jan. 22 at U.S. 20 and Fulton County Road 10-3 in Royalton Township in northern Fulton County.
According to the Ohio Highway Patrol’s crash report, Foster was operating a 2015 Ford Fusion westbound at a high rate of speed on U.S. 20 when he collided with a 2008 Ford Edge driven by Kenneth Montie, 66, Toledo, which was southbound on Fulton County Road 10-3 and had pulled into the intersection.
Both vehicles went off the roadway while the vehicle Foster was operating caught fire.
Montie was taken by air ambulance from Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo, where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.
A passenger in Montie’s vehicle, Paul Fenton, 61, Jasper, Mich., also was seriously injured and was taken by air ambulance to St. Vincent as well while Foster sustained serious injury and was flown to Toledo Hospital.
The crash report noted that Foster was suspected to have been consuming marijuana and an “other drug.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.