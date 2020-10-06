BRYAN — A Michigan man is facing numerous charges after leading law enforcement on a brief chase that started in Bryan on Saturday.
Robert Foster, 34, Hillsdale, was charged with fleeing/eluding, OVI, child endangering, reckless operation, expired operator's license and a license plate violation. He also is being held on a parole violation.
At 4:56 p.m., a Bryan police officer attempted to stop Foster's vehicle for no visible registration. A pursuit ensued, leading to Williams County Road 0013 in Center Township. At 5:01 p.m., Foster's vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch before it caught fire in a cornfield. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Foster attempted to flee the accident scene into the cornfield, but eventually surrendered. He was taken to CCNO.
Two adult females were in the vehicle, as well as a 2-year-old girl.
Foster was arraigned in Bryan Municipal Court on Monday. Bond was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled.
Assisting in the incident were the Williams County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol.
