WAUSEON — A Michigan man was injured Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash near here.
Caleb Tanner, 21, Temperance, Mich., was taken from the scene by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, where a condition update was unavailable.
According to the Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 7:20 a.m., on Fulton County Road E, between roads 11 and 12, a vehicle driven by Tanner was westbound, left the roadway and struck two utility poles and a tree.
Assisting at the scene was the Wauseon Fire Department, who extricated Tanner from his vehicle.
Troopers reported that Tanner was wearing a safety belt. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
The roadway was closed while emergency crews cleared the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.