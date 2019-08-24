WAUSEON — A Michigan man was injured Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash near here.

Caleb Tanner, 21, Temperance, Mich., was taken from the scene by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, where a condition update was unavailable.

According to the Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 7:20 a.m., on Fulton County Road E, between roads 11 and 12, a vehicle driven by Tanner was westbound, left the roadway and struck two utility poles and a tree.

Assisting at the scene was the Wauseon Fire Department, who extricated Tanner from his vehicle.

Troopers reported that Tanner was wearing a safety belt. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

The roadway was closed while emergency crews cleared the scene.

