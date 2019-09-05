WAUSEON — A Michigan man was sentenced last week in Fulton County Common Pleas Court to 25 years to life in prison after he was found guilty of two counts of rape, both first-degree felonies.

Samuel Martinez, 70, Tecumseh, Mich., was sentenced by Judge Jeffrey Robinson to 25 years to life on each count, to be served concurrently.

Martinez was found to have, by force, engaged in sexual conduct with a person under 13 years old between June 2013-June 2015.

A jury of six men and six women deliberated for approximately 30 minutes before returning the guilty verdict, and the court proceeded immediately with sentencing.

Martinez also was classified as a tier III sex offender, which requires lifetime address registration, with in-person verification every 90 days with the sheriff of any county where he resides.

The charges were the result of an investigation conducted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office in Adrian, Mich.

