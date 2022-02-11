So what does Defiance County's metropolitan parks board do?
That's a question that may be a mystery to many, but it can be fairly easily explained.
Such boards are set up under provisions of Ohio Revised Code Section 1545.
Defiance County's five metro park board members are appointed by the county's probate/juvenile judge for three-year terms.
The Defiance County metro parks board's function is to oversee management of the three properties it owns — Pontiac Park along the north bank of the Maumee River on Defiance's River Drive, Ney Community Park on Main Street (Ohio 15) in Ney and a park which is not easily identified on the northwest side of Hicksville.
In fact, the Hicksville property is part of the town's larger community park, different sections of which are owned by the municipal government, the Hicksville school district and the metro parks board.
The metro parks board facilities are not maintained by the board per se. Rather, they are groomed by the public entities which provide maintenance in the towns where they are located.
For example, Pontiac Park is maintained by the City of Defiance while Ney's park is handled by village government workers.
While the metro parks board has no employees to maintain its three park properties, it does provide funding for the aforementioned communities to help take care of them. Defiance, for instance, has been given $6,000 annually for years to maintain Pontiac Park, according to the city's finance director, John Lehner.
This money comes through continuing property tax millage through the county (.04-mill). The board receives about $50,000 each year from this source, according to the metro parks board's chairperson, Jen English.
A small share also is used to employ the parks board's only position — a part-time fiscal clerk (now held by Tim Houck).
The board is composed of English (whose term expires at the end of 2023), Phil Constein (term concludes at the end of 2023), Jamie Cameron (term expires at the end of 2022), Ed Foster (term ends at the conclusion of 2023) and Dave Jones (term expires at the end of 2022).
Regular board meetings are held in the second floor conference room of the county commissioners office, 500 Court St., on a quarterly basis. But special sessions might be convened — for example, for the board's annual audit — from time to time.
The board held a special meeting in December when it met with Erika Willitzer, executive director of the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation to discuss quality-of-life type issues associated with parks, according to English.
While the last quarterly meeting was held on Jan. 31, additional quarterly sessions are scheduled for April 18, Aug. 15 and Dec. 14 while the annual audit committee meeting is set for Oct. 10.
