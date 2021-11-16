The Thoreau Wildlife Reserve just outside Defiance could be under new management in coming years.
At least that is the wish of the Diehl family which owns the 250-acre property that begins in Brunersburg and extends to the west.
Two members of the family — Peter and Tom Diehl — made a brief presentation to the Defiance County Metropolitan Parks Board Monday afternoon about taking the property over.
But it wasn’t the only topic on a busy agenda for the board, which also discussed a proposal for a Gen. Anthony Wayne monument in Defiance, help with a ballfield project in Hicksville and the future of Ney Community Park (see related story, Page A?).
The metro parks board owns just three parks countywide — one in Hicksville, a second in Ney and Pontiac Park in Defiance. But while the parks board receives funding from inside, unvoted property tax millage each year, the amount doesn’t figure to be sufficient to operate the Thoreau Wildlife Reserve over the long haul.
At least those were the words of caution suggested by board members.
Noting the talks she had with the Diehls previously, board member Jen English said Monday that “for us to even consider it and be able to have a good conversation, I think we have to be able to look at those (financial) numbers. I don’t know we’re equipped to take on that property without a partnership with the county.”
The Diehl brothers told the board that they handle much of the maintenance, and said they spoke with the Black Swamp Conservancy, which owns properties throughout northwest Ohio about the matter, about taking it over. Conservancy officials suggested that a full-time manager might be needed for the property, according to Peter Diehl.
“There’s quite a bit to take care of,” he said, noting that a full-time manager might be involved in fundraising as well.
Although he did not provide specifics about maintenance costs Monday, Peter Diehl told the board that the family does receive some revenue through the farmland on the property. Corn, soybeans, wheat and alfalfa are raised on more than 60 acres, and help attract wildlife to the property, according to the Diehls.
Should new management be found for the property, Peter Diehl said “I think the family would certainly like to be involved initially with the direction set with whomever takes it over.”
Asked what county commissioners might be prepared to do about the proposal, Commissioner Ryan Mack — who attended Monday’s meeting — was noncommittal. He said he and his colleagues want to “see what the details would be. It sounds like the details, as with a lot of things, tend to be the money and how the management would go.”
Mack suggested the metro park boards figures out what it wants to do, then meet with commissioners.
“Why don’t you guys figure out a game plan from your perspective on what you envision, and then my board would be open to hearing what your plans are,” said Mack.
Board members also briefly discussed the possibility of a tax levy proposal for the property’s maintenance. But no decisions were reached Monday pending further discussions at future metro parks board meetings.
The Diehls informed the board they were hoping to find someone to take over the property in the next year or two.
The property — opened to the public in June 2020 — includes walking trails, two ponds, a stand of white pine, a butterfly garden, native trees, a meadow, prairie and housing for wildlife. This includes six wood duck boxes and 65 bluebird boxes.
