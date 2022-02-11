The scourge of illegal drug continues in northwest Ohio with methamphetamine a particular problem, according to local authorities.
One of those who should know is Max Nofziger, director of the Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit which is composed of law enforcement officers from area jurisdictions. The unit's job is to investigate and help stop drug trafficking in area communities.
Methamphetamine and marijuana rank number one and two, respectively, among drugs being consumed locally, according to Nofziger.
"By far, meth," is the biggest problem he told The Crescent-News during an interview this week. "It's just flooded the area. It's so cheap. Meth is cheap. Heroin is cheap. Fentanyl is cheap. Those things are more easy to get because of them being so cheap."
Some years ago, MAN Unit officers were investigating cases in which local residents were making their own methamphetamine — sometimes with the right mixture cooked up in a pop bottle — because it was expensive to buy. The charge, illegal manufacture of drugs, is a serious offense.
Those cases have diminished, but not the use of methamphetamine. Instead it now comes into the area already made at a price cheaper than in the past, according to Nofziger.
"It (had) cost a lot of money," he said. "It was right up there with cocaine."
Why has the price dropped?
Nofziger said the ingredients are coming from China, sometimes made by Mexican drug cartels and shipped across the border. Or the ingredients are brought to safe houses in the United States where they are put together. Large amounts are being distributed, according to authorities.
The situation at the U.S.-Mexico border involving illegal crossovers into the United States hasn't helped matters, Nofziger indicated.
Fentanyl and heroin use remains problematic as well. For example, prescriptions pills obtained through forgery and laced with fentanyl are increasing, authorities noted.
Like heroin, fentanyl has been responsible for many area drug overdoses and a number of deaths.
In 2021, drug overdoses in the six-county area (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams) that were reported to the MAN Unit totaled 87, with Defiance County leading the way at 33. This doesn't capture all drug overdoses, but perhaps 60-70%, according to Nofziger.
Area drug overdose deaths in 2021 reported to the MAN Unit numbered 21, with six in Defiance County, five in Henry and Williams counties, and four in Fulton County. Nofziger said this number may represent as many as 90% of the actual overdose deaths in the six counties.
While the MAN Unit continues to conduct operations targeting those drugs, marijuana also continues to crop up locally. Only medicinal marijuana is legal in Ohio — a card is needed to buy it — while recreational marijuana remains illegal in the state.
As such, marijuana-related charges remain part of the MAN Unit's perpetual investigations and part of the total cases that the task force counts in its annual reports.
In addition to the above overdose statistics, the 2021 report shows that the MAN Unit handled 563 "cases" in the six-county area, up from 539 in 2020. Each case is essentially a complaint or investigation involving one person, although this person could be the subject of more than one case.
Defiance County — where the MAN Unit is located — was by far the jurisdiction with the most cases in 2021 at 250 followed by Henry County, 106; Williams County, 105; Putnam County, 49; Fulton County, 39; and Paulding County, 24.
MAN Unit cases lead to drug-related charges that are filed by each county's prosecuting attorney's office during a grand jury indictment process. MAN United-related charges filed in these indictments totaled 320 in 2021 throughout the six-county area, way up from 189 in 2020.
MAN Unit-related charges returned in indictments in 2021 by county, with 2020 figures in parenthesis: Defiance County, 109 (36); Williams County, 109 (55); Henry County, 51 (68); Fulton County, 26 (17); Putnam County, 16 (6); Paulding County, 9 (7).
Ten of these charges were first-degree felonies while 35 were second-degree felonies and 79 were third-degree felonies. Another 49 were fourth-degree felonies while 142 were fifth-degree felonies and five were first-degree misdemeanors.
MAN Unit search warrants executed in 2021 by county, with 2020 figures in parenthesis: Defiance County, 109; Henry County, 57; Paulding County, 18; Fulton County, 13; Putnam County, 13; Williams County, 13.
