DELTA — MetalX LLC confirmed that a fire was detected in a pile of scrap metal near the shredder at its Delta processing facility at approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday. Area fire departments were notified and crews from Delta, Toledo, Wauseon, Napoleon, Metamora, Swanton, Liberty Center and Lyons worked alongside company crews to make sure the fire was completely extinguished without incident.
The fire was under control within a few hours and completely extinguished by early evening. There were no injuries or damage to property or equipment. In addition, there were no issues with water run-off or air quality as a result of the event. The source of the fire is believed to have been caused by combustible material that was embedded in a load of obsolete scrap received on Monday morning.
“The fire started in a small pile of sheet iron, which is a grade of obsolete scrap consisting of old metal siding, auto parts, whole autos, appliances, and similar types of scrap,” said Clyde Billips, vice president of operations. “Fire breaks within the feed stock receiving area prevented the fire from spreading to other scrap metal piles, so the fire itself was well-contained, but the visible smoke was a result of the non-metallic items in that grade of scrap. Our facility does not accept any hazardous material, so there are no concerns about impact to human or animal health.”
Billips added, “Our crews have had extensive training in this type of fire response and emergency management practices, which allows our crane and heavy equipment operators to work in conjunction with firefighting crews to get to the source of the fire very quickly. Although any fire is one too many, we are pleased that the situation never got out of hand and was extinguished quickly without injury or incident. Following last year’s larger event, area firefighters and company personnel have worked together to develop and implement an exemplary response protocol that was clearly effective yesterday, and we greatly appreciate their efforts.”
MetalX, an independent scrap metal recycling business founded in 2012, resumed full and normal operation Tuesday morning.
