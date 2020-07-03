metal management fire

South Richland and Jewell firefighters responded to a small fire around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Metal Management on Ohio 281, just east of Defiance. The fire was extinguished in a pile of recyclables just outside the facility’s entrance facing Ohio 281. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control at the scene.
