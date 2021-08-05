• Defiance
Met in special session:
The Ayersville Local Board of Education met in special session Wednesday to handle personnel matters. The board approved Troy Merillat as Educational Management Information System (EMIS) coordinator for 2021-22 at a salary of $20,000; and LaTasha Price as an educational aide, on an as-needed basis, for 2021-22. The board met in executive session to discuss employment. No action was taken following executive session.
