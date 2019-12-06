The 48th annual Defiance College community performance of Handel’s “Messiah” will be at 7 p.m. Sunday at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Collaborating with the Defiance College Community Orchestra, local soloists, and members of the Toledo Symphony strings is a choir comprised of the Defiance College Choral Union, area high school students, DC faculty and staff, and members of the community.
Vocal soloists will be Lynn Bergman, Amanda Heil, Jewel Isaac, Don Knueve, Rose Mansell-Pleydell, Dave Perkings, Randy Schroeder and Kristen Wendell. The ensembles are under the direction of Camille Lively, assistant director of music programs at Defiance College, with piano accompaniment by Patricia Vreeland-Coon.
The musicians will perform selected works from “Messiah.” This work is one of the more popular pieces in the world’s choral literature. “Messiah” was composed in the summer of 1741 and first performed in Dublin on April 13, 1742. Originally, it was intended to be performed in a secular theater during Lent. Now it is usually performed during Advent.
Admission is free and the event is open to the public. The ushers will collect a freewill offering at the conclusion of the concert.
