The Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital’s Mission Engagement Team (MET) held a fundraising event last month to raise money for Ravens Care, Inc.
Held March 1-23, the event consisted of volunteers — 17 managers, one doctor and the rural facilities president — being assigned individual donation bowls placed in the administration office. Employees made daily or weekly donations in the bowl or bowls of their choice. The top three with the most money raised at the end of the collection period would receive a pie in the face at a ceremony celebrating the end of the fundraiser.
According to John Williamson of Mercy Protective Services, the MET is made up of members from various departments on hospital campus. Their goal is to discuss, plan and implement activities in order to assist the community of Defiance — and foster employee engagement.
The team meets quarterly to discuss ways for employees to be recognized for their dedication, but also to engage with the Defiance community in ways not only limited to the physical campus. Discussions included events, celebrations and fundraiser options supported by and accomplished by their employees.
This was the first year the “Pie in the Face” fundraiser has been held.
At the end of the 3 1/2-week three period, the top three candidates were Jeff Owens, director of ancillary services and respiratory department manager, with $322.57; Nicole Sheets, regional practice manager, with $255.84; and Matt Cross, physical therapy department manager, with $167.
The final total raised was $1,201, which went to Ravens Care, Inc.
Ravens Care, Inc. describes itself as a “Christian Emergency Assistance Program in Defiance County funded by 23 area churches, United Way of Defiance County, private donations and fundraising projects.”
The nonprofit assists Defiance County residents with utility shut-offs, food, clothing, shelter and gas for out-of-town medical appointments. Other activities include cooking and nutrition classes funded by the Defiance Women’s Giving Circle, Christmas for Kids, distribution of new backpacks and school supplies to children as well as giving out hygiene and home cleaning products to clients in need.
The other participants in the Mercy Health-Defiance Health MET fundraiser included: Jody Williamson, Jamie Webken, Wendy Anderson, Carol Joost, Chris Williams, Scott Buddelmeyer, Bret Treece, Connie Snyder, Pam Hammond, Laurie McCann, Lori Sheets, Nancy Vollmer, Nicole Yates, Samantha Camareno, Dr. Jeff Pruitt and Mercy President Dan Barbee.
