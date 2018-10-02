Mercy Health — Defiance Hospital invites local women to celebrate their health with an evening of fun, socializing and pampering. This year’s “Healthy Happy Hour” is set for Thursday from 5-7 p.m.
The event will feature health experts with information on staying healthy at any age and includes no-charge blood pressure checks, lung function tests and heel scans. Local vendors also will be on hand with jewelry, clothing and specialty items available for purchase.
“Women are often the primary caregivers in their families, so any time we can make it easy for them to learn how to stay healthy, that’s a good thing. Offering that education in a fun environment is even better,” said Lynn Detterman, president Toledo rural market for Mercy Health. “After all, we believe that health is something to celebrate.”
Attendees will receive a gift just for attending, while supplies last, and be entered for a chance to win a gift basket. Complimentary food and beverages will be available as well.
There is no charge to attend and no registration is required. The event will take place at the Knights of Columbus, 111 Elliott Road in Defiance. For more information, call 419-784-1414 or visit mercy.com.
Mercy Health – Toledo is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health, one of the top 20 health systems in the United States, one of the largest employers in Ohio and part of the top performing quartile of Catholic health systems for lowest cost per case for patient care. Locally, Mercy Health is based in Toledo, and serves 20 counties in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Mercy Health – Toledo provides comprehensive primary and critical care services to residents as well as a robust physician group, Mercy Health Physicians, Life Flight critical air transport services and Mercy College of Ohio.
