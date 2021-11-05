Mercy Health has made a $10,000 commitment to Project 2030, a Field of Interest Fund under The Defiance Area Foundation (DAF).
This Visionary level gift from Mercy Health is one of five Visionary gifts being matched by Baker-Shindler in honor of its 100-year anniversary. The current total fund commitments are $216,900, and the fundraising goal is to raise $500,000 by the year 2030.
"Mercy Health is excited to be a part of this community project that encourages families and businesses to think and dream about the future of Defiance County," said Sonya Selhorst, Mercy Health Defiance Campus Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer.
Project 2030 was launched in the spring of 2020 to fund a meaningful project in Defiance County in the year 2030. It is a share-based donation concept where donors can acquire a voting share for every $25 donation. Heading into the year 2030, the Defiance County Community will be able to submit ideas, and then vote on a project using their shares.
Project 2030 offers multiple levels to participate including purchasing aminimum of 12 shares, or $300, to receive voting status. Project 2030 partners are encouraged to donate $25 a month over the 10 years, totaling $3,000 to acquire the max number of 120 shares for an individual. Families and businesses are capped at 240 shares, and donations over that amount are welcome.
Donations to Project 2030 can be made monthly, quarterly, annually, and at any amount by check or through PayPal. To learn more, go to defianceareafoundation.org/project-2030, or call Chris Yoder, DAF Executive Director, at 419-782-3130.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.