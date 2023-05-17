Mercy Health–Defiance Hospital again has been awarded an "A" grade in The Leapfrog Group 2023 Spring Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing achievements in prioritizing patient safety by protecting patients from preventable harm and errors.
The new grades reflect performance primarily during the height of the pandemic. The hospital also earned an "A" during fall 2022 and spring 2022 safety grade scores.
"A top grade from The Leapfrog Group is a reflection of the commitment to quality care that our Mercy Health teams provide to our communities every day. Patients are at the heart of everything we do as a health care ministry, and Leapfrog’s rating is proof of that commitment to delivering quality care in a safe, healing environment," said Bob Baxter, president, Mercy Health–Toledo. "I’m excited to celebrate our teams and am grateful to them for the outstanding work they do."
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital's ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients.
"This safety score reinforces that the care provided at Mercy Health–Defiance Hospital is among the top in the nation, and I thank our clinical providers and support staff for their commitment to excellence," said Sonya Selhorst, president, Mercy Health–Defiance Hospital. "I am proud of this team and look forward to continued recognition of the amazing care delivered to the Defiance and surrounding communities."
The Leapfrog group grading system is peer-reviewed, transparent and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures. The grading system is peer-reviewed, transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.