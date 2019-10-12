Mercy Health — Defiance honored 47 associates for benchmark years of service at the annual associate recognition reception held Wednesday.
Sonya Selhorst, hospital administrator, congratulated the associates and expressed appreciation for their dedication to the hospital and the patients they serve.
Combined service of the associates who were honored totaled 700 years.
Associates who received awards included: (5 Years) — Jeffrey Arthur, Samantha Camareno, Beth Saneholtz, Jenna Masters, William Zartman, Kandis Rich, Jaimi Lohmann, Lori Saxman, Gloria Gomez, Matthew Wiese, Crystal Salaz, Brittany Porter, Tyson Davenport; (10 years) — Melissa Miller, Kelly Hartzell, Esther Boylan, Nicole Ritz, Joy Samlow, Nathan Auch, Jessica Bradford, Lisa Buntain, Danielle Kahle, Catlyn Morgan, Deanna Carnahan, Devon Kottenbrock; (15 years) — Nancy Nadeau, Chad Burtch, Nicole Stout, Kathleen Reeves, Anita Schwarzbek, Deborah Aguirre, Lora Mull, William Wenner, Tona Franz; (20 years) — Deborah Achtyes, Wanda Stark, Mary Lou Miller. (25 years) — Jennifer Gerken, Pamela Hammond; (30 years) — Elizabeth Brubaker, Jane Runyan, Peggy Rieke, Jody Roehrig, Denise Doenges; and (40 years) — Franell Nelson, Tina Lange, Carol McCann.
“We especially wish to thank and congratulate associates celebrating these milestones in years of service,” said Diana Olson, director of human resources. “The commitment and dedication of our associates to the hospital enables Mercy Health — Defiance to deliver very good care every single day to patients and their families.”
