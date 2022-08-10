A few people may have noticed a flurry of activity around Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital Wednesday morning.
But this really was just a drill — simulating an active shooter situation — though one that Mercy and local first responders took very seriously.
Mercy's security department — with help from Defiance police and the Defiance Fire Department — was tasked with dealing with an active "shooter" during the exercise in which several people were "injured." The simulated perpetrator was dealt with while city rescue personnel played their part in helping treat the "victims."
Scanner traffic monitored around 9:45 a.m. for the exercise offered a fake scenario with "multiple traumas."
According to Mercy officials, the exercise is part of ongoing efforts to be prepared in case of the real thing.
"The safety and security of our patients, visitors and employees is a top priority for Mercy Health-Defiance," stated Erika Blake, Mercy's director, public relations and communications. "With this goal in mind, our campus security teams initiate ongoing training and education programs for violence prevention, including emergency drills in partnership with local law enforcement agencies. On an ongoing basis, we evaluate and adapt our safety and security measures to ensure we are meeting the needs of those in our care, which includes alerting systems, safety protocols, enhanced security personnel and other efforts that strengthen the protections we provide to those in our care."
Although the drill was Mercy's, the training also allowed city police and rescue personnel to hone their skills too.
"We assisted with the clearing of the affected floor," explained Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer.
He complimented Mercy on holding the drill during normal business hours, but also in ensuring that the public knew what was going on.
"It was very good to have a live drill," said Shafer. "It was was handled very well as far as communicating with the public, so no one was alarmed."
According to Shafer, another training exercise is coming up at ProMedica Defiance Hospital on Aug. 31.
While city police try to engage in a large shooter training exercise each year, Shafer said others — like the hospital ones — are "built in" to their schedule. He said a lot of businesses would like to get involved in too, given that mass shootings are not just in schools.
