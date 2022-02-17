PAULDING — Paulding County Juvenile Court Judge Michael Wehrkamp and AJ Nowaczyk, president of Mentors for Williams County, have announced a partnership that will allow at-risk Paulding County youth to be mentored by community members.
“We’re excited to have partnered with the Paulding County Juvenile Court and set up a ‘Paulding County Division’ within our organization,” said Nowaczyk. “We’re seeking Paulding County residents who have an interest in mentoring at-risk youth who would benefit from being mentored by a positive adult role model.”
“This partnership made good sense on a number of levels,” said Wehrkamp. “We have many at-risk youth in the county who would benefit from having a stable, responsible adult to interact with and learn from. Bringing Mentors for Williams County — Paulding County Division in to handle administrative aspects such as background checks and training makes this a win-win for all involved.”
Mentors must be 21 years of age or older, with limited exceptions, and must have a minimum of two one-hour sessions with their mentees per month. Applicants to become mentors go through a brief interview, a background check, and a 1.5-hour training. Mentors receive a policies and procedures handbook and a workbook to complete with their mentees. After 12 months, mentors can choose to continue the relationship or part ways — a transition that is assisted by the handbook.
“As a community, we’re striving to implement supports so that we can be as proactive as possible in addressing the needs of our county’s youth and families,” said Wehrkamp. “This partnership helps us build that base of supports.”
Mentors for Williams County was founded in February 2020 and received its 501©(3) status in May 2020. The organization currently works with school districts and the Family Intervention Court in Williams County and is contracted with the Paulding County Juvenile Court and Defiance County Ohio Means Jobs.
Anyone interested in becoming a mentor or in learning more about Mentors for Williams County, visit www.mentorswc.org or www.facebook.com/mentorswc/ or call 419-546-1226.
