ANTWERP — This town has big plans for a new splash pad that would be dedicated to a city resident who passed away last year.
Maria Kobee is president of a committee attempting to raise funds for the facility in memory of her mother-in-law, Holly Kobee, who died on July 27, 2020 — her 50th birthday — following a five-year battle with cancer. Mother to Maria’s husband John, Holly was an Antwerp High School graduate and educator.
“She was an educator and heavily involved in the youth, and that was her passion, so we would like to do this in tribute to her,” Maria told The Crescent-News during an interview Friday.
Fundraising efforts are off to a good start as some $11,000 has been brought in from a walk and run — known as the “Turtle Trot” — scheduled today during the annual Antwerp “Day in the Park.”
“We’ve got over 200 participants walking or running,” Kobee said.
She and her committee are proceeding with the help and support of the Antwerp Community Development Corporation (ACDC). As such, Kobee praised the efforts of ACDC’s Dustin Sensabaugh who is the fundraising committee’s vice president.
But support throughout the Antwerp community is strong, she indicated.
“There is so much support from all kinds of groups and just people in the community who want to see this happen,” said Kobee. “They are pulling together to raise the money, so yes, I am amazed.”
She also has discussed the project with Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey and new Antwerp Village Administrator Brian Davis who has pledged support.
“We’d all like to see it,” said Davis.
Kobee said the goal is to complete the splash pad — to be named “Holly Beach” in her mother-in-law’s memory — by October 2022.
In the meantime, she and project supporters will continue with fundraising efforts after today’s “Day in the Park.”
According to Kobee, “multiple fundraisers” will be held, including a “fall harvest festival” in Antwerp on Oct. 23. And grants will be sought to help cover the cost as well.
A confirmed location for the splash pad had not been chosen as of Friday afternoon. Kobee said supporters are working with village officials “to find the right spot.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.