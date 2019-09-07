• Defiance County
Memorial event:
A brief memorial event in recognition of Sept. 11, 2001, will be held at the corner of Defiance's Third and Perry streets on Wednesday.
City officials, fire and police are asked to attend the ceremony, which will begin around 8:30 a.m. and include ringing of the bell at the corner at 8:46 a.m. The bell will be rung 18 times in recognition of the 18th anniversary since the Twin Towers were attacked.
The service also will include a flag lowering and a moment of silence. The public is invited to attend.
