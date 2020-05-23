Memorial Day

While many Memorial Day celebrations have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are still many ways local residents and officials are honoring our military for the upcoming holiday. Here, flags fly at the veterans’ area of Riverside Cemetery in Defiance.

 Jenny Derringer/C-N Photo

