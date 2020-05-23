TOLEDO — Last year, AAA forecasted more than 1.6 million Ohioans would travel 50 miles or more for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. This year will look much, much different. For the first time in 20 years, AAA will not issue a Memorial Day travel forecast, as the accuracy of the economic data used to create the forecast has been undermined by COVID-19.
Locally, Ohio is now under the “Ohioans Protecting Ohioans” advisory which recommends 6 feet of social distancing, limits of 10 people for gatherings, incorporates all the business orders that are already in place, and encourages those in higher risk groups to stay home as much as possible and follow all other best-practices
Americans should heed all official warnings and refer to the latest updates from the CDC and U.S. Department of State to help decrease the spread of COVID-19.
Anecdotal reports suggest fewer people will hit the road compared to years past for what is considered the unofficial start of the summer travel season.
Last year, 43 million Americans traveled for Memorial Day Weekend — the second-highest travel volume on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel volumes in 2000.
With social distancing guidelines still in practice, this holiday weekend’s travel volume is likely to set a record low.
Memorial Day 2009 (toward the end of the Great Recession) currently holds the record for the lowest travel volume at nearly 31 million travelers, according to AAA.
