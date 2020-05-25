The city of Defiance hosted a virtual online Memorial Day program on Monday morning at St. Paul Lutheran Church with VFW Post 3360 posting the colors. The invocation was given by Pastor David Brobston, following by a welcome by Mayor Mike McCann. Sharon Washington, VFW auxiliary president, placed the memorial wreath, while Thom Kent, VVA Chapter 954, placed the VVA wreath.

The Gettysburg Address was recited by Reagan Polasek, Boy Scout Troop 75, while Brenda Griffith read “I am the Flag.” Soloist was Steven Wendell. Guest speaker was Capt. Sean O’Donnell.

VFW Post 3360 presented the rifle salute, followed by “Taps” by Defiance High School musicians Seth Fruth and Dain Sutton. Bagpiper Bill Ray closed the program with “Amazing Grace.”

