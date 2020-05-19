• Henry County
Alternative program:
In response to the current situation regarding COVID-19, the 2020 Napoleon Memorial Day program has been cancelled. However, the Lost at Sea Service and a short program at the Henry County War Memorial has been pre-recorded.
On behalf of the Napoleon veterans groups, the programs will be available through the city of Napoleon website and Facebook page.
