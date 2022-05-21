With Memorial Day (May 30) on the horizon, there are many opportunities in the area to remember fallen veterans.
Originally called Decoration Day, Memorial Day is a day to remember those who have died in service to our country. According to the PBS website, it was first celebrated on “May 30, 1868 to commemorate the sacrifices of Civil War soldiers, by proclamation of Gen. John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of former Union sailors and soldiers.”
The event was used to bring together both Union and Southern troops to remember the fallen in observances throughout the United States. A few years later, in 1873, New York formally accepted the holiday and soon after many other communities also adopted it officially.
The PBS website confirms that “after World War I, it became an occasion for honoring those who died in all of America’s wars and was then more widely established as a national holiday throughout the United States.”
Locally, VFW, American Legion and AMVETS posts provide honor guard in full uniform to offer a 21-gun salute to fallen veterans. Several cemeteries will hold special remembrance services on this Memorial Day weekend and what follows is a list of many of the regional services:
• Defiance: VFW 3360 Honor Guard will be at the remembrance service at Riverview Memory Gardens in the chapel on May 28 with Father John Stites speaking.
On Memorial Day in the veterans section of Riverside Cemetery, the VFW honor guard will perform military rites with the Defiance High School Band of Class playing some patriotic tunes as well as taps. Speakers for the event are Mayor Mike McCann, Eagle Scouts, Layne Neff and Caleb Zachrich, Girl Scouts, Jazmynn Trevino and Kennedy Conley, Austin Carr (Defiance Middle School math and intervention specialist, and active duty Ohio Air National Guard), and Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, U.S. District 9. The service will end with bagpiper, Bill Ray playing Amazing Grace.
• Brunersburg/St. Michael’s Church: The Herman Hesselschwardt Marine Corps League has placed flags on the graves of veterans at Brunersburg Cemetery. At noon on Memorial Day, at St. Michael’s Ridge Catholic Church Cemetery, 05480 Moser Road, Defiance, the honor guard of the Marine Corps League will gather at Herman Hesselschwardt’s grave for a remembrance service.
• Hicksville: The Hicksville American Legion Parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day and proceed to Forest Home Cemetery. The service will begin when everyone is in place.
• Holgate: William F. Helmke Legion Post 340 will host the Memorial Day service on May 30 at 7 p.m. at the Holgate Local School cafeteria. Speaker will be Jason Rue from Winnow-Arn American Legion Post 541, Continental. Rue is the current Department of Ohio Assistant Sgt.-at-Arms and a past District I American Legion commander.
• Napoleon: On Memorial Day, the Luther R. Kolbe VFW Post 8218 will host a “Lost at sea service” at the boat ramp in Napoleon at 10 a.m. From there, the group will proceed to the Henry County War Memorial for a service featuring speaker, Anthony J. Muniz, retired military, current VFW District 1 commander. After the services, the public is invited to the VFW, 1008 N. Perry St., Napoleon, for refreshments and the community band will play. In case of rain, the program will be held at the VFW post.
• Ridgeville Corners: On Memorial Day at 10:30 a.m., The Ward L. Adams American Legion Post 454 will host the program that will begin with the children’s flag drill and community choir. A POW-MIA table will be set and the speaker, Air Force Major Dr. Christopher J. Spieles, a Wauseon native, will speak.
Spieles graduated from Wauseon High School, Dayton University and completed medical studies at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine on a U.S. Air Force health professionals scholarship. He served the U.S. Air Force from 1997-2000 as an orthopedic surgeon, primarily with the 74th Medical Group at Wright Patterson AFB. He was honorably discharged after a deployment to Kuwait in 2000 and is currently an orthopedic surgeon at Fulton County Health Center.
The Archbold High School band will perform and a 21-gun salute with taps will also be performed. There will also be a flyover of the 180th Fighter Wing. Afterward, a freewill chicken BBQ will be hosted by the Sons of the Legion at the Legion hall.
• Cecil: At 9 a.m. on Memorial Day at Rochester Cemetery, the John Paulding VFW Post 587 will lead honor guard services, the Boy Scouts and VFW 587 Auxillary will participate, and a solo, “God Bless America”, will be sung by VFW 587 Quartermaster Dan Wilder.
• Paulding: at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day, at Live Oak Cemetery, the John Paulding VFW Post 587 will lead honor guard services. Dave Burtch will be the speaker, the Paulding High School Band will play, the Boy Scouts, VFW 587 Auxillary and VFW 587 Color Guard. After the services, lunch of hot dogs, beans, chips and soft drinks will be served at the VFW hall. The public is invited to both events.
• Sherwood: The VFW has planned three services in the area for Memorial Day. At 9 a.m., at Moats Cemetery on Mud Creek Road, honor guard will lead services; at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore Catholic Church, Delaware Bend, the honor guard will hold services; and at noon the VFW will participate in the parade from the fire station in Sherwood to the cemetery. The Fairview High School band will also participate. At 1 p.m., a pot luck is planned at the Sherwood VFW Hall with meat provided. The public is invited to all of these events.
• Ney: The American Legion post will lead the honor guard services on Memorial Day at the Ney Cemetery, and the Fairview High School band will play.
• Wauseon: The VFW here will perform honor guard services on Memorial Day with 21-gun salute at the Catholic Cemetery on West Elm Street. The speaker for the event will be Don Kreiger, a Vietnam veteran who was wounded in action and spent seven months at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md.
