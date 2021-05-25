To honor and remember those who have died in our nation’s service, numerous Memorial Day events will be held throughout the six-county area.
Services kick off Saturday at 10 a.m. at Riverview Memory Gardens, 29231 County Road 424, rural Defiance.
Trish Speiser will serve as master of ceremonies, with Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer serving as guest speaker for the event.
The ceremony will feature Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 36 members providing the color guard, as well as chaplain David Uetterling, giving the invocation and benediction.
Kari Rosania will play the national anthem on bagpipes, and the closing music at the end of the ceremony.
A memorial wreath will be placed by DAV Chapter 36 auxiliary members to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. The laying of the rose will by handled by DAV Chapter 36 auxiliary member Judy Uetterling.
DAV Chapter 36 member Ric Booher will perform “Taps.”
On May 20, volunteers placed flags at the grave sites of veterans buried at Riverview Memory Garden.
The traditional Memorial Day program begins Monday at 10 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery and is sponsored by Herbert E. Anderson American Legion Post 117, VFW Post 3360, Welcome Home Chapter 954 of the Vietnam Veterans of America and DAV Chapter 36.
Mayor Mike McCann will give the opening remarks, with Pastor Dave Brobston, a former Army chaplain, presenting the invocation.
There will be the posting of colors by the VFW Post 3360 honor guard. Sofia Castillo, a senior at Defiance High School, will sing the national anthem, played by the Defiance High School Band of Class.
McCann will give the welcome, and memorial wreaths will be placed by Sharon Washington, VFW 3360 Auxiliary president, and VVA memorial wreaths placed by Ed McCray, commander of VFW Post 3360.
Noah Gears, from Boy Scout Troop 77, and the son of James and Heather Gears, will read the Gettysburg Address. The poem “I Am Your Flag” will be read by Leah Adkins of Girl Scout from Troop 10105, and the daughter of David and Ellie Adkins.
The DHS band will perform “God Bless America,” followed by McCann introducing this year’s speaker, Ryan Mack, a Defiance County Commissioner and Purple Heart recipient.
The DHS Band will then perform “God Bless the USA,” with the military rifle salute given by the VFW Color Guard. The service concludes with “Taps” by the DHS band, the benediction by Brobston, closing remarks by McCann, the retiring of colors by the color guard and the playing of “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipe by Bill Ray.
The DHS band will play patriotic music beginning at 9:45 a.m. prior to the program. In case of bad weather, the program will be held at the Defiance Community Auditorium.
The Herman Hesselschwardt Detachment 758 of the Marine Corps League will not host a ceremony this year due to COVID-19.
However, at noon on Monday, Marine Corps League members will hold a remembrance service at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, 05480 Moser Road, to remember the detachment’s namesake, Herman Aloysius “Alphabet” Hesselschwardt, who was killed in Vietnam.
Some area ceremonies are still not being held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, many ceremonies will be held again this year. Other area Memorial Day events include:
DEFIANCE COUNTY
Ayersville
Service: The program will begin at 9 a.m. starting with a parade from the school to the Highland Township Fire Department, 27723 Watson Road, where the service will begin with opening remarks by Rev. Ron Monteith. Guest speaker is Brad Morrison, a retired U.S. Navy veteran. Music will be provided by the Ayersville High School Marching Band. Participating will be AMVETS Post 1991 and Ladies Auxiliary, Sons of AMVETS, Boy Scout Troop 141 and Highland and South Richland fire departments.
Dinner: Defiance AMVETS Post 1991, 1795 Spruce St., will hold a meal featuring bean soup and sandwiches following the service.
Farmer
Service: The Farmer American Legion will hold a memorial service at 9 a.m. at Farmer Cemetery, with Major Sean Cooney (retired), a former Green Beret from Columbus as the speaker.
Reception: Following the service at the Farmer American Legion hall.
Hicksville
Parade: The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the American Legion hall. Units will assemble at the legion parking lot at 9:30 a.m. The parade route is down West High Street to North Main Street, ending at Forest Home Cemetery for a memorial service. Scheduled parade participants include: Hicksville Police Department, Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, American flag auxiliary, post colors and guards, firing squad, American Legion and veterans, Sons of the Legion, Legion auxiliary, Eagles, Knights of Columbus, Hicksville High School Marching Aces, Scouts and Hicksville Volunteer Fire Department/EMS.
Service: The program will follow at the cemetery immediately after the parade. Marine Corps League Defiance Post 758 member Ray Dailey will deliver the message. In case of rain, the program will take place at the Hicksville school commons.
Jewell
Service: The program will begin at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael’s Ridge, conducted by Jewell American Legion Post 635 and its auxiliary. Guest speaker will be Father John Stites. Tinora High School band will play a few selections. The service will be held at the church in the event of inclement weather. The public is invited to a free lunch at Jewell Community Center following the service.
Ney
Service: The Ney American Legion will hold a joint memorial service with Sherwood VFW at 9 a.m. at Moats Cemetery. A separate ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at Ney Cemetery. The guest speaker will be Chris Mack of Ney American Legion, and the Fairview High School Band will perform.
Luncheon: A potluck luncheon will be held at the legion hall following the ceremony.
Sherwood
Services: The Sherwood VFW Post will hold a joint memorial service with the Ney American Legion at 9 a.m. at Moats Cemetery. Sherwood VFW also will hold ceremonies at St. Stephen’s Cemetery on The Bend Road at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m. Sherwood VFW will hold joint services with Ney American Legion at Ney Cemetery where the Fairview High School band will perform. Services will also take place at 12:15 p.m. at the Sherwood Cemetery ceremony where Major Sean Cooney (retired), a former Green Beret who resides in Columbus will speak.
Parade: A parade will precede the ceremony in Sherwood, with participants starting at noon at the fire station and ending at the cemetery.
HENRY COUNTY
Deshler
A parade will begin at 9 a.m. at Pirate Park with a service to follow at the Deshler American Legion Hall.
Hamler
Service: A service will bel held in downtown Hamler, in front of Hamler American Legion Post 262, 350 Randolph St., beginning at 10 a.m. There will be a guest speaker, and the Patrick Henry High School Band will play.
Lunch: A chicken barbecue lunch will be served at American Legion Post 262 beginning at 11 a.m.
Holgate
Service: The William F. Helmke American Legion Post 340 of Holgate will be holding their Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 31 at 7 p.m. It will be held in the Holgate High School cafeteria. The speaker will be Pastor Theodore Rellstab of St. John Lutheran Church, Holgate. The Holgate High School Band and Leslie Dietrich will be participating in the program.
Decorating of graves will be Thursday, May 27 at 5 p.m.
Liberty Center
Parade: The procession will begin at 11 a.m. from the Gerald Grain Elevator and proceed to Young’s Cemetery where a service will be held.
Napoleon
Service: A service will be sponsored by Bert G. Taylor Post #300 of the American Legion, the Luther R. Kolbe Post #8218 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #30. The service will honor those lost at sea and will be held at the boat ramp in Napoleon at 10 a.m. From there the ceremony will proceed ot the Henry County War Memorial, where the guest speaker will be William Oberhaus, a combat Veteran from the Vietnam War. Pastor Gary Malone of the Apostolic Christian Center will give the prayer and a welcome will be presented by Napoleon Mayor Jason Massell. Special music will be performed by the Apostolic Christian Center choir. There will also be wreath presentations, the National Anthem, firing squad and TAPs. Free limited refreshments will be served at the Bert G. Taylor Post #300 of the American Legion on Glenwood Avenue after the service where the Community band will be playing.
In case of rain, the service will be held at the Legion Hall on Glenwood Ave.
Ridgeville Township
Service: The program will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Ridgeville American Legion. The guest speaker will be Adam Foster a Marine and a Gulf War Veteran. The American Legion post will also dedicat its new Howitzer display along with a dedication of its three Veteran Services cases. The ceremony will also feature a 21-gun salute and the playing of TAPs. After the ceremony the Sons of the American Legion Squadron will host a dine-in or carry-out chicken dinner. The dinner will be a free-will donation with proceeds going to the Comfort Warriors.
PAULDING COUNTY
Cecil
Service: The service will held at Rochester Cemetery at 9 a.m. Introduction will be by Charley Simpson with the guest speaker being Brad Burtch, USA Ret. with a solo by Dan Wilder, USAF Ret. Boy Scout Troop 317 will present the colors and military rites will be performed by the John Paulding VFW Post 587. The John Paulding VFW Post 587 will serve a free meal at the post located at 214 North Water St.. The meal will include hot dogs, baked beans and potato chips.
Paulding
Service: The program will be at 11 a.m. at Live Oaks Cemetery, conducted by the Paulding VFW Post 587. The Invocation will be given by Dr. Shaun Matako with Mark Holtsberry being the service’s guest speaker. Boy Scout Troop 317 will be present with the Paulding High School band directed by Taryn Rupp will perform and military rites will be performed by members of John Paulding VFW Post 587. The John Paulding VFW Post 587 will serve a free meal at the post located at 214 North Water St.. The meal will include hot dogs, baked beans and potato chips.
FULTON COUNTY
Archbold
Service: The service will be held by the Archbold American Legion at Memorial Park near the memorial at 10 a.m. Amy Hammersmith, commander of Post 311 will give a brief welcome followede by a speech about those who are named on the memorial. An invocation and benediction will be given along with a tolling of the bell and a 21-gun salute. TAPs will also be played by a trumpeter. The service will be livestreamed on the Archbold Facebook page.
Wauseon
Parade: The annual Memorial Day Parade and Program will be held on Monday with the parade will beginning at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Memorial Program at Union Cemetery.
PUTNAM COUNTY
Cloverdale
Service: The program will be at 10 a.m. and chairs will be available. The service will be conducted by the Continental American Legion at the memorial flower garden on Mahoning Street.
Continental
Service: The ceremony will be at 11:00 a.m. at the south side of the American Legion post. Music will be provided by the Continental High School Band. A meal will be offered after the ceremony at the Legion Hall.
Kalida
Service: A Memorial Day Mass will be held at 8 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, with a memorial service to following at 9 a.m. at the fire station.
Ottawa
A parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the courthouse with a ceremony following. The AmVets have arragned for a replica of the Vietnam Veterans’ Wall to be on display in front of the Ottawa VFW Post 9142. The VFW will also be hosting BBQ rib and chicken dinners starting at 11 a.m. The Al Felky Band will be providing entertainment from 3-7 p.m. with no cover charge.
