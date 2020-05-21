• Henry County
Service cancellation:
The Memorial Day service, sponsored by William F. Helmke American Legion Post 340, Holgate, scheduled for May 25 is cancelled for this year. Organizers ask that at 7 p.m. that day, the public says a prayer in memory of the deceased veterans and pray for the present veterans and present military personnel in the United States and across the world.
