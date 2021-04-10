Ayersville National Honor Society

Members of the Ayersville National Honor Society recently cleaned the Defiance County War Memorial, located at the Defiance County Courthouse on the corner of Clinton and Second streets in Defiance. The memorial receives a power washing and hand detailing each spring and fall to prevent environmental damage. Taking part in the cleaning were, from left: Tanner Branham, Evan Clark, Ryan Clark, Samantha Barrera, Allison Engel, Kallen Brown, Jakob Trevino, Lana Culp and Joseph Romes. Volunteer groups that would like to assist with the cleaning can contact the Defiance County Veterans Office at 419-782-6861.

 Photo courtesy of Defiance County Veterans Office

Members of the Ayersville National Honor Society recently cleaned the Defiance County War Memorial, located at the Defiance County Courthouse on the corner of Clinton and Second streets in Defiance. The memorial receives a power washing and hand detailing each spring and fall to prevent environmental damage. Taking part in the cleaning were, from left: Tanner Branham, Evan Clark, Ryan Clark, Samantha Barrera, Allison Engel, Kallen Brown, Jakob Trevino, Lana Culp and Joseph Romes. Volunteer groups that would like to assist with the cleaning can contact the Defiance County Veterans Office at 419-782-6861.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments