MELROSE — A house fire here Friday morning displaced its occupants.
Oakwood Fire Department and EMS were dispatched at 10 a.m. Friday morning to the fire at 701 Park St., according to Ed Bohn, Paulding County EMA director.
Upon arrival smoke was seen coming from the south side of the house. Automatic mutual aid was provided by Grover Hill, Auglaize Township and Continental fire departments.
Initially it was feared that there were occupants inside the home, but the father and his two children were able to get out before firefighters arrived. The family sought shelter at a friend’s house, according to Bohn.
The fire was quickly brought under control with fire damage to the first floor and smoke damage to the second floor.
About 30 firefighters from the four fire departments were on scene for just over two hours. Paulding EMS responded to the scene for stand-by.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation and an estimated loss has not been determined.
The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and EMA assisted at the scene. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupants with a place to stay and necessities while they determine where they are going to live.
The home is owned by Loretta Curtis, according to the Paulding County Auditor’s website.
