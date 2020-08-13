Relay for Life of Defiance County held a limited event Friday evening at Defiance High School. Among the event sponsors was Meijer. Here, Rose Seimet (left), a Meijer team leader, and Addie Batt, a member of the Relay event leadership team, discuss the donation of $1,000.
