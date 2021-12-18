Mejier donation to CL

Meijer recently challenged its Defiance Meijer team to work together as a diverse committee to research, nominate and vote on a pair of local non-profit organizations to receive a one-time donation. Children’s Lantern was selected as one of the non-profits to receive a check for $5,000.

Shown with the donation, are from left: Joni Snyder of Meijer; Abbie Koiner of Children’s Lantern; Elizabeth Acevedo of Meijer; Damien Martinez of Meijer; Tim Rhoades of Meijer; Billy Roberson of Meijer; Ashlee Vandemark of Children’s Lantern; Kelly Pettit of Meijer; and Steve Heilshorn of Children’s Lantern.

 Photo courtesy of Meijer

Meijer recently challenged its Defiance Meijer team to work together as a diverse committee to research, nominate and vote on a pair of local non-profit organizations to receive a one-time donation. Children’s Lantern was selected as one of the non-profits to receive a check for $5,000. Shown with the donation, are from left: Joni Snyder of Meijer; Abbie Koiner of Children’s Lantern; Elizabeth Acevedo of Meijer; Damien Martinez of Meijer; Tim Rhoades of Meijer; Billy Roberson of Meijer; Ashlee Vandemark of Children’s Lantern; Kelly Pettit of Meijer; and Steve Heilshorn of Children’s Lantern.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments